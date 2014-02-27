FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine in crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOP STORIES > Ukraine warns Russia after armed men seize Crimea govt HQ > In Russian statement, Yanukovich says still Ukraine president > Nominated as PM, Ukraine’s Yatseniuk warns of tough decisions > Russia says fighter jets on combat alert in west -Ifax > Russia agrees to protect Ukraine’s Yanukovich on Russian soil > Ukraine summons Russian envoy, wants talks with Moscow > NATO calls Crimea developments “dangerous and irresponsible” > Poland says seizure of Crimea govt offices a “dangerous step” > Russia says to “uncompromisingly” defend rights of compatriots > China paper slams West’s “Cold War mentality” over Ukraine > New Ukraine leaders say Yanukovich wanted for mass murder > Ukrainians gawp as Yanukovich luxury estate opened to public FINANCIAL IMPACT > Yatseniuk: quick IMF deal key to stabilising Ukraine currency > Russian stocks plunge a second day, rouble falls on Ukraine > Russia will take part in talks on IMF financial aid to Ukraine > Ukraine slightly increases gas imports from Russia > Ukraine’s hryvnia hits new low against U.S. dollar > Ukraine needs around $35 bln of foreign aid -finance min

ANALYSIS > EU should engage Russia to calm Ukraine crisis -diplomat > East and West face off over Ukraine’s Crimea > Russian intervention in Ukraine “highly unlikely” -Georgia > Russia’s Putin faces tough choices over Ukraine > West faces daunting task to rescue Ukraine after uprising > Ukraine’s Tymoshenko out of jail, still divisive > Russia, Belarus, UAE? Few options for ousted leader > Ukrainian leader moved after oligarchs spoke out BACKGROUND > Ukraine’s turmoil is born of history and geography > Turmoil in Kiev tests unity of Ukrain borderlands > In Ukraine standoff, echoes of US-Russia Cold War tensions > Leaked tapes underline EU-U.S. split over Ukraine sanctions > Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
