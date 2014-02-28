FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK Ukraine in crisis
February 28, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK Ukraine in crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOP STORIES 
> Armed men seize two airports in Crimea, Yanukovich reappears   
> Conciliatory words hide Putin's anger over Ukraine             
> Nominated as PM, Ukraine's Yatseniuk warns of tough decisions  
> Russia agrees to protect Ukraine's Yanukovich on Russian soil  
> Ukraine summons Russian envoy, wants talks with Moscow         
> NATO calls Crimea developments "dangerous and irresponsible"   
> Russia says to "uncompromisingly" defend rights of compatriots 
> China paper slams West's "Cold War mentality" over Ukraine     
> New Ukraine leaders say Yanukovich wanted for mass murder      
> Ukrainians gawp as Yanukovich luxury estate opened to public   

 FINANCIAL IMPACT
> Three European states freeze Ukraine ex-leaders' assets        
> FACTBOX-Ukrainians whose assets will be frozen by Swiss        
> Ukraine's central bank moves to protect hryvnia         
> Investors cut emerging Europe equities over Ukraine turmoil    
> Ukraine hopes for aid deal soon, will fulful IMF rules-PM      
> Russian stocks shaken, rouble falls on Ukraine                 
> Ukraine slightly increases gas imports from Russia             
> Ukraine needs $35 bln of foreign aid - finance minister       
    
 ANALYSIS
> EU should engage Russia to calm Ukraine crisis - diplomat      
> East and West face off over Ukraine's Crimea                   
> Russian intervention in Ukraine "highly unlikely" - Georgia    
> Russia's Putin faces tough choices over Ukraine                
> West faces daunting task to rescue Ukraine after uprising      
> Ukraine's Tymoshenko out of jail, still divisive               
> Ukrainian leader moved after oligarchs spoke out               
 
 BACKGROUND
> Ukraine's turmoil is born of history and geography             
> Turmoil in Kiev tests unity of Ukraine borderlands             
> In Ukraine standoff, echoes of US-Russia Cold War tensions     
> Leaked tapes underline EU-U.S. split over Ukraine sanctions    
> Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets

