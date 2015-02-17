Rebels in one part of east Ukraine pulling back big guns - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The leader of one of two regions held by pro-Russian rebels said on Tuesday his forces were complying with an agreement to withdraw heavy weaponry from the front line in east Ukraine, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

“Yesterday I was on the front line and our tanks, our artillery are leaving. In fact, we started fulfilling our obligations last night,” said Igor Plotnitsky, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic. Rebels in the other region, Donetsk, have said they will not yet withdraw big guns.