FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-Russian separatists storm government HQ in Ukraine's Luhansk
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian separatists storm government HQ in Ukraine's Luhansk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 29 (Reuters) - Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists stormed the regional government headquarters in Ukraine’s eastern city of Luhansk on Tuesday, gaining access by breaking windows and facing no resistance from police.

Local police said the separatists had gained entry and video footage showed men holding shields and wearing helmets walking around what appeared to be the foyer of the building. Pro-Russian separatists had previously occupied only the local security services’ building in Luhansk. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.