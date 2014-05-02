Pro-Russian rebels leave prosecutor's office, TV centre in Ukraine's Luhansk

KIEV, May 2 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists left the prosecutor’s office and television centre in Ukraine’s eastern city of Luhansk on Friday, the Interior Ministry said.

“The (prosecutor‘s) office was freed today thanks to negotiations between the local authorities and people who had seized the building,” the ministry said in a statement. It said in another report that separatists had also left the television centre.

Both were seized on Tuesday. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by)