Ukraine's Luhansk may hold referendum on joining Russia - RIA
May 12, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Luhansk may hold referendum on joining Russia - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk may hold a referendum on joining Russia, state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the region’s pro-Russian separatists.

“If this decision (to hold a referendum on joining Russia) is taken, then, respectively, the will of the people will be taken into account,” RIA cited a spokesman for the pro-Russian separatists.

The region was one of two Ukrainian provinces that held a referendum on self-rule on Sunday. A referendum organiser was reported as saying that 96.2 percent of voters supported autonomy for Luhansk.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
