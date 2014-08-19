Artillery fire heard on outskirts of rebel-held Ukrainian city

DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Artillery fire could be heard on Tuesday in the settlement of Makiivka, on the eastern outskirts of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

Residents said it was the first time there had been shelling in the area. Two minivans and one car with about a dozen separatist fighters were heading to the area where the sound of the blasts was coming from. Two ambulances were seen coming from the neighbourhood. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)