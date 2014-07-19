FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia minister heads for Ukraine to ensure access to downed plane
July 19, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia minister heads for Ukraine to ensure access to downed plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai will fly to the Ukraine capital of Kiev on Saturday to ensure an investigating team gets safe access to the site of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

The United States believes the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile fired from rebel-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed.

“We will want to ensure a safe corridor to the site,” Liow told reporters. “... we sent a team to Kiev yesterday night. I will be leaving for Kiev tonight to ensure we have access to the site.” (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Paul Tait)

