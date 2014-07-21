FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia agrees with Ukraine separatists on MH17 victims retrieval - PM
July 21, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia agrees with Ukraine separatists on MH17 victims retrieval - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia has reached an agreement with Aleksander Borodai, leader of the separatist group in eastern Ukraine, to retrieve the bodies of the victims of MH17, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday.

They have also reached an agreement to hand over the two black boxes from the Boeing 777 to a Malaysian team, Razak told a news conference.

Independent international investigators have also been guaranteed safe access to the crash site to begin a full investigation, he said.

Created by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
