August 22, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Stocks fall, Bunds, safe-haven currencies rise on Ukraine tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - European stocks fell and safe-haven German Bunds rallied, as did the yen and the Swiss franc on Friday after Ukrainian authorities said 90 trucks from a Russian aid convoy had crossed into Ukraine without permission.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,349.76 points by 1037 GMT, having dropped as low as 1,345.59 points.

German 10-year Bund yields were down 2.4 basis points at 0.969 percent, close to a record low of 0.952 percent. Bund future were up 26 ticks at 150.46.

The euro fell to the day’s low against the yen of 137.32 yen, down 0.25 percent on the day. The single currency also shed 0.1 percent against the Swiss franc to trade at 1.2095 francs. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, Marius Zaharia and Tricia Wright, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

