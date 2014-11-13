FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM says sanctions must be lifted for ties with West to improve
November 13, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Thursday sanctions must be abandoned to overcome problems in relations with the West after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a meeting in Asia.

It is necessary “to abandon sanctions, move relations to a normal, working order, return to normal, calm, productive talks”, Interfax news agency quoted Medvedev as saying in Myanmar, where he is attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He was also quoted as saying he expected the rouble to firm eventually when the Russian economy found “its point of balance”. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

