MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk by telephone, the Russian government’s press service said on Thursday.

Medvedev and Yatseniuk discussed financial and economic relations between Russia and Ukraine, the press service added, without elaborating. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Roche)