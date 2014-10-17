FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Putin, Poroshenko meet Merkel, Hollande on Ukraine crisis
October 17, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Putin, Poroshenko meet Merkel, Hollande on Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name in headline)

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a second time on Friday to look for a way of resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

The four leaders, along with aides, met in a hotel in central Milan at the margins of a summit between Asian and European leaders, according to a pooled media report.

Earlier in the day, the four met with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and British Prime Minister David Cameron for talks that a Kremlin spokesman later described as difficult and full of disagreements. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by James Mackenzie)

