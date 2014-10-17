FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says no breakthrough with Russia on Ukraine
October 17, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel says no breakthrough with Russia on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Italy had not led to a breakthrough in the standoff over Ukraine.

“I cannot see a breakthrough here at all so far,” Merkel said after top EU leaders met with Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines of an EU-Asia summit.

“We will continue to talk. There was progress on some details, but the main issue is continued violations of the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” she added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

