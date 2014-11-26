Merkel says patience needed to resolve Ukraine crisis

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Russia in a speech in parliament on Wednesday of violating international law with its interventions in Ukraine and said resolving the conflict would require patience.

“Nothing justifies the direct or indirect participation of Russia in the fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Merkel said in the Bundestag chamber.

“The actions of Russia have called the peaceful order in Europe into question and are a violation of international law,” she added. “Our efforts to overcome this crisis will require patience and staying power.” (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)