Merkel hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks
January 21, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes that four-way talks in Berlin on Wednesday evening aimed at defusing a new spiral of violence in eastern Ukraine can make progress but warned that an agreed ceasefire is crumbling.

“The goal is of course also to consider whether there is progress in preparation for a possible four-way summit in Astana. We don’t want another meeting of presidents that yields no results,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“Therefore I hope that today maybe some structures can be set up. But I‘m not sure, I don’t want to get hopes up too much. It is clear that the ceasefire is getting more and more fragile,” she said.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany are to meet in Berlin later. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

