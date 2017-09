BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that an agreed ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow was still being violated on a regular basis.

Speaking alongside Poroshenko in Berlin, Merkel said: “Based on the Minsk agreement from February we have to observe that we are not yet where we want to be. We still don’t have a complete ceasefire.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Caroline Copley and Noah Barkin)