EU ready for sanctions if Ukraine crisis worsens - Merkel

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will make clear to Russia that the bloc is ready to impose economic sanctions if there is any further escalation of the crisis in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“We will again make clear that the annexation of the Crimea violates all international treaties. We will occupy ourselves with our reactions.” she said on arrival at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

“We will also make very clear that, with a further escalation, we are ready to introduce economic sanctions.” (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Luke Baker)