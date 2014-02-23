FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's freed Tymoshenko speaks to Germany's Merkel by phone
February 23, 2014

Ukraine's freed Tymoshenko speaks to Germany's Merkel by phone

KIEV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, dramatically freed on Saturday as her arch-rival President Viktor Yanukovich fled Kiev, drew support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone call on Sunday, Tymoshenko’s press service said.

Merkel “congratulated Yulia Tymoshenko on her release and expressed the certainty that her return to mainstream politics would become one of the main factors in stabilising the situation in Ukraine”, a statement said.

Merkel said Tymoshenko’s return to political life would also contribute to preserving the unity of Ukraine and helping it along the path of European reform, it added.

