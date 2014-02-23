FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Putin say Ukraine must remain intact
February 23, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel, Putin say Ukraine must remain intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Sunday that Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” must be safeguarded and that the country urgently needed a functional government.

“They underscored their joint interest in a stable Ukraine - both in economic and political terms,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement, adding they had agreed to stay in close contact.

The Kremlin said in an earlier separate statement the two leaders had spoken in a call initiated by Berlin.

