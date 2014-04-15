FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel and Russia's Putin hold call, focus on Geneva talks
April 15, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel and Russia's Putin hold call, focus on Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday night, focusing on the crisis talks between Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and the United States to be held in Geneva on Thursday.

“While there were differences in the interpretation of current events, preparations for the planned meeting in Geneva...were the focus of the talks,” Merkel’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

