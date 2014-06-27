FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel warns of "drastic measures" if no progress in Ukraine
June 27, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel warns of "drastic measures" if no progress in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that the European Union would respond decisively if there were not quick progress in implementing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko’s peace plan.

“We expect progress in the next hours. If we don’t see any steps forward on any of the points then we are also prepared to take drastic measures,” she told journalists in Brussels.

The EU signed an historic free-trade pact with Ukraine on Friday and warned that it could impose more sanctions on Moscow unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in the east of the country by Monday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

