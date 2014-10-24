FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel urges Putin to back swift solution to Ukraine gas row
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel urges Putin to back swift solution to Ukraine gas row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday to support a quick solution to Moscow’s gas row with Ukraine before winter sets in, her office said in a statement.

Moscow and Kiev have agreed on a new price for Russian gas, but they are still at odds over the volumes to be supplied and the level of Ukraine’s debt for previous supplies.

Ukraine holds a parliamentary election on the weekend, while separatists in the east have said they will hold a rival vote on Nov. 2. “The chancellor stressed, municipal elections in the east must be held in accordance with Ukrainian law,” her office added.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin

