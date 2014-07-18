FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine are heavily-armed
July 18, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel says pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine are heavily-armed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine were well armed and some of their weapons appeared to be coming across the border from Russia.

“It is indeed the case that the separatists are heavily- armed and there are many indications that some these weapons have come across the border from Russia,” she told a news conference in Berlin. “Therefore the border regime is of utmost importance to us.” (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin)

