February 7, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Sending weapons to Ukraine won't help, Merkel says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that sending weapons to help the Ukrainian government fight pro-Russian separatists would not help bring about a solution to the crisis.

“I understand the debate but I believe that more weapons will not lead to the progress Ukraine needs. I really doubt that,” she told the Munich Security Conference after presenting a Franco-German peace initiative to Moscow on Friday.

“If it is true that it cannot be solved militarily, then I think we should focus our efforts on the other things. There is already a large number of weapons in the region and I don’t see that this has made a military solution more likely.” (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)

