One worker killed in heavy shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant in east Ukraine - Metinvest

KIEV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest steel company, Metinvest, said on Friday one worker had been killed and two wounded after its Avdiyivka coke plant in east Ukraine was hit by heavy shelling, damaging the factory’s equipment and transport infrastructure.

“It was the heaviest shelling since the declaration of the ceasefire,” Metinvest said in a statement on Friday.

As a result of Thursday’s attack the plant is not able to ship out finished products or receive supplies of raw materials and production has fallen, it said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)