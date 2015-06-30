FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dutch confident MH17 prosecution will succeed, eventually
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 30, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch confident MH17 prosecution will succeed, eventually

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Anthony Deutsch

ROTTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch prosecutor leading the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine last year said on Tuesday he was confident of concluding his investigation successfully but was not yet ready to issue arrest warrants.

The plane with 298 passengers on board, two-thirds of them Dutch, was shot down in July and crashed in territory held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“We are not yet far enough that we have formal suspects identified or are ready to arrest suspects,” said Fred Westerbeke, leading the international investigation.

He said based on the pace of the inquiry and the evidence gathered so far he was “confident” that suspects would eventually be brought before a judge.

The Netherlands is discussing with its allies the option of establishing an international tribunal to prosecute suspects, sources have told Reuters, possibly under the auspices of the United Nations.

Westerbeke said a tribunal may be the best option because it would have widespread, international backing.

Prosecutors believe the plane was likely shot down by a ground-to-air missile, but Westerbeke said he could not yet rule out other theories.

Moscow says the passenger jet was hit by a rocket fired from a Ukrainian fighter jet. Kiev denies that.

After reviewing vast quantities of data, social media postings, video evidence and interviewing 100 witnesses, Westerbeke said: “A large group of people have been identified as persons of interest.”

Investigators from the Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, Australia and Ukraine will need until the end of 2015 and possibly longer, to conclude their case, he said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.