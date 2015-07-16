Putin criticises calls for UN tribunal on downing of airliner

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Dutch prime minister on Thursday that calls for setting up an international tribunal to prosecute those suspected of bringing down a Malaysian passenger airliner over Ukraine were counterproductive.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin also told Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call, on the eve of the first anniversary of the incident in which all 298 aboard were killed, that such proposals were premature.