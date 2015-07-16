FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin criticises calls for UN tribunal on downing of airliner
July 16, 2015

Putin criticises calls for UN tribunal on downing of airliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Dutch prime minister on Thursday that calls for setting up an international tribunal to prosecute those suspected of bringing down a Malaysian passenger airliner over Ukraine were counterproductive.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin also told Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call, on the eve of the first anniversary of the incident in which all 298 aboard were killed, that such proposals were premature.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage

