FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch PM asks Russia to cooperate in MH17 criminal investigation
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 13, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch PM asks Russia to cooperate in MH17 criminal investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Russia to cooperate fully with the criminal investigation into who is responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 with 298 people onboard.

The comments followed the publication earlier on Tuesday of a final report by the Dutch Safety Board into the crash. It concluded that MH17 was brought down by a Russian-made Buk missile, fired from rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine.

The report did not assign blame for the crash on July 17, 2014. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.