Russia vetoes bid to set up tribunal for downed flight MH17
#Industrials
July 29, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Russia vetoes bid to set up tribunal for downed flight MH17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution on Wednesday that would have set up an international tribunal to prosecute those suspected of downing a Malaysia Airlines passenger airliner last year in eastern Ukraine.

Eleven countries on the 15-member council voted in favor of the proposal by Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, while three countries abstained: China, Angola and Venezuela.

Flight MH17 was shot down in July 2014 with 298 passengers on board, two-thirds of them Dutch. It crashed in Ukrainian territory held by Russian-backed separatists. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

