Putin, Poroshenko meeting could include leaders of Germany, France
October 15, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko meeting could include leaders of Germany, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A meeting between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Milan later this week could take place with the leaders of France and Germany, a Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

He said Putin and Poroshenko may also hold bilateral talks during a summit of European and Asian leaders to take place in Milan on Oct. 16-17 but added no agreement had yet been reached. Ushakov also said Putin was expected to meet Angela Merkel on Oct. 16.

A Kremlin statement issued late on Tuesday said the Ukrainian and Russian presidents had spoken by telephone and discussed measures to restore peace in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Thomas Grove)

