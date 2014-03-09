Ukraine has no plans to send armed forces to Crimea - Interfax

KIEV, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are performing training exercises in base but there are no plans to send the country’s armed forces to the Crimea region, Interfax news agency quoted Acting Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh as saying on Sunday.

Responding to media speculation about Ukrainian military movements after Russian forces took control of Crimea, Tenyukh said the only troop movements that might be seen would be from one base to another to take part in the training exercises.

“No movements, no departures for Crimea by the armed forces are foreseen. They are doing their routine work which the armed have always had,” he said.