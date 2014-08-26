Russian servicemen captured in Ukraine crossed border by mistake - agency

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A group of Russian servicemen who were captured by Ukrainian troops had crossed the border into eastern Ukraine accidentally, a source from Russia’s Defence Ministry was quoted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti as saying on Tuesday

“The soldiers really did participate in a patrol of a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, crossed it by accident on an unmarked section, and as far as we understand showed no resistance to the armed forces of Ukraine when they were detained,” the source said.