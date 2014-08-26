FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiev says captured Russian soldiers were in Ukraine "on special mission"
August 26, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Kiev says captured Russian soldiers were in Ukraine "on special mission"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Tuesday a group of Russian servicemen had crossed into Ukrainian territory on a “special mission,” contradicting Russian media which cited a defence ministry source in Moscow as saying they got there by accident.

“This wasn’t a mistake, but a special mission they were carrying out,” Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a televised briefing.

He also said separatists were attacking the southeastern border town of Novoazovsk “at this very minute” and Ukrainian forces had destroyed 12 armoured infantry vehicles in the area.

Twelve Ukrainian service personnel had been killed in fighting in the past 24 hours, he said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe)

