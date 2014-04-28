FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian, U.S. defence chiefs discuss Ukraine - reports
April 28, 2014

Russian, U.S. defence chiefs discuss Ukraine - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday there had been an unprecedented increase in U.S. NATO military activity near Russia’s borders during the standoff over Ukraine and urged U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel to help “turn down the rhetoric”, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies said Shoigu told Hagel by telephone that Russia is open to contacts with all sides to seek to reduce tension.

He also said Russian forces that had been conducting urgent drills near the Ukrainian border last week - a move that was criticised by the West - had returned to their permanent positions, without giving details, according to the reports. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

