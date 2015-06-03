Electricity fails in Ukraine mine, 379 underground - RIA

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Shooting in eastern Ukraine cut off electricity at a mine in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, leaving 379 people underground without light, a pro-Russian separatist commander was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

A separate report by the Donetsk news agency, operated by separatists fighting Ukrainian government forces, quoted the same official, Eduard Basurin, as saying 375 people were still underground at the Skochinsky mine.