FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electricity fails in second east Ukraine mine, 576 trapped underground - report
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 3, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Electricity fails in second east Ukraine mine, 576 trapped underground - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 3 (Reuters) - Shooting in eastern Ukraine cut off electricity on Wednesday at a second mine, called Zasyadko, leaving 576 miners underground without light, a pro-Russian separatist commander was quoted as saying by rebel press service DAN.

Earlier power had failed at the nearby Skochinsky mine, trapping over 350 people. Emergency services in the separatist-controlled region of Donetsk said miners were being evacuated from Skochinsky.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.