Electricity fails in second east Ukraine mine, 576 trapped underground - report

KIEV, June 3 (Reuters) - Shooting in eastern Ukraine cut off electricity on Wednesday at a second mine, called Zasyadko, leaving 576 miners underground without light, a pro-Russian separatist commander was quoted as saying by rebel press service DAN.

Earlier power had failed at the nearby Skochinsky mine, trapping over 350 people. Emergency services in the separatist-controlled region of Donetsk said miners were being evacuated from Skochinsky.