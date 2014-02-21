EU ministers to meet protesters, opposition

KIEV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European Union ministers will hold new talks with Ukrainian opposition leaders and representatives of anti-government protesters on Friday, in an apparent new effort to secure an agreement to resolve the country’s crisis.

The Ukrainian authorities had expected a deal to be signed at noon (1000 GMT) but the signing did not take place.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was heading for new talks, diplomatic sources said, and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he and Steinmeier would meet representatives of the protesters.