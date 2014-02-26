FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's protest leaders name Yatseniuk as candidate for PM
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's protest leaders name Yatseniuk as candidate for PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s protest leaders on Wednesday named former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk as their choice to head a new national unity government following the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich.

The ‘Euromaidan’ council made its announcement of Yatseniuk, plus candidates for several other key ministers, after its members addressed crowds on Kiev’s Independence Square.

Oleksander Turchinov, acting president since Yanukovich was toppled on Saturday by parliament, said the new government would have to take unpopular decisions to head off default, establish the trust of creditors and investors and guarantee a normal life for Ukraine’s people.

The Euromaidan’s proposals have to be approved by parliament.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
