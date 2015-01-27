FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders to take final decision on Russia sanctions on Feb 12
January 27, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

EU leaders to take final decision on Russia sanctions on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are likely to ask the European Commission on Thursday to prepare new sanctions against Russia, but the final decision whether to implement them would be taken by EU leaders at their summit on Feb 12, EU officials said.

The new sanctions would be a response to renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed forces have launched an offensive, including on the south-eastern Ukraine city of Mariupol, where 30 civilians were killed by rebel shelling.

“The ministers will ask the Commission to prepare new sanctions and the leaders will make the final decision at their summit on Feb 12,” one EU official involved in the talks said.

It was unclear what kind of sanctions the EU might prepare, but a second diplomats said he did not expect major economic restrictions on Moscow at this stage. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

