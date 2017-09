MINSK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said certain conditions set by Russia at talks in Minsk on the Ukraine conflict were unacceptable but there still was hope, Russian news agency reported on Thursday.

Poroshenko said there was no good news yet from the talks, TASS reported, citing Agence France Presse. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)