Russians seize Ukrainian missile defence units in Crimea-Interfax
March 5, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russians seize Ukrainian missile defence units in Crimea-Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Russian forces seized two Ukrainian missile defence battalions in the Crimea region on Wednesday, Interfax news agency quoted a military source as saying.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry was unable immediately to confirm on the report, which quoted the source saying: “We now expect the arrival of Russian missile specialists and pro-Russian activists who will have to persuade the Ukrainian military personnel to carry out joint combat duties.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

