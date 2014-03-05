Russians seize Ukrainian missile defence units in Crimea-Interfax

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Russian forces seized two Ukrainian missile defence battalions in the Crimea region on Wednesday, Interfax news agency quoted a military source as saying.
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry was unable immediately to confirm on the report, which quoted the source saying: “We now expect the arrival of Russian missile specialists and pro-Russian activists who will have to persuade the Ukrainian military personnel to carry out joint combat duties.”
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage