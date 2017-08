MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday Ukrainian missile tests near Crimea were a "dangerous precedent," Interfax news agency reported.

Ukraine's military said earlier on Thursday its two-day missile drills would avoid airspace over Crimea, sidestepping a possible confrontation with Russia which annexed the peninsula in 2014. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)