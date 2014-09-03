Russia says France's halt to supply of helicopter carrier no tragedy - Tass

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday France’s decision to suspend delivery of a helicopter carrier to Russia over the crisis in Ukraine would not hurt its military modernisation and reform plans, Itar-Tass news agency reported.

“Although of course it is unpleasant and adds to certain tensions in relations with our French partners, the cancelling of this contracts will not be a tragedy for our modernisation (of the army),” Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov told the agency.