Russia says France's halt to supply of helicopter carrier no tragedy - Tass
September 3, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday France’s decision to suspend delivery of a helicopter carrier to Russia over the crisis in Ukraine would not hurt its military modernisation and reform plans, Itar-Tass news agency reported.

“Although of course it is unpleasant and adds to certain tensions in relations with our French partners, the cancelling of this contracts will not be a tragedy for our modernisation (of the army),” Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov told the agency.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Herifrtage

