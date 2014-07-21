FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says fighting in east Ukraine costs more than $130 mln a month
July 21, 2014

Ukraine says fighting in east Ukraine costs more than $130 mln a month

KIEV, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday Kiev’s “anti-terrorist campaign” was costing more than 1.5 billion hryvnias ($130 mln) a month and that Kiev needed additional funds to cover the mounting bill.

“We need to seek additional resources for this operation,” he told a meeting of leaders of parliamentary parties.

He also said Ukraine’s economy had contracted by 5 percent in the first six months of the year and Kiev now saw GDP falling by 6.5 percent this year. The government had previously forecast a 3 percent drop. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

