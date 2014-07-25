Russia says 40 mortar shells hit Russian territory on Friday - RIA

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia said around 40 mortar shells fired by Ukrainian forces fell on Friday in its Rostov province near the border with eastern Ukraine where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists.

“Around 40 mortar shells have fallen from Ukraine ... in Rostov province,” Vasily Malayev, a representative of the region’s Federal Security Service devoted to border security, was cited by the state Ria Novosti news agency as saying. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)