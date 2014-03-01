Russia says "extremely concerned" about situation in Crimea - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow is “extremely concerned” about the recent developments in Ukraine’s Crimea, which it said confirm the desire of Kiev’s politicians to destabilise the situation on the peninsula.

“In Russia, we are extremely concerned about the recent developments in Crimea,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We believe it is extremely irresponsible to further pressure the already tense situation in the Crimea,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.