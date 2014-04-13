FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 13, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says Kiev's planned operation against rebels is "criminal"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that an announcement by the authorities in Kiev that they will mobilise the army to put down a rebellion by pro-Russian militants in eastern Ukraine is a “criminal order.”

The ministry said the West should bring its allies in Ukraine’s government under control. “It is now the West’s responsibility to prevent civil war in Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that Russia would put an urgent discussion of the situation in eastern Ukraine on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Christian Lowe)

