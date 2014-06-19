FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Naftogaz says Gazprom wants to end compensation contract
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 19, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz says Gazprom wants to end compensation contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Thursday Russia’s Gazprom wants to end a contract which compensates Ukraine if it needs to use its gas to meet additional demand from Europe.

“On Tuesday ... Gazprom Export, which deals with Russian gas exports, informed the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, Ukrtransgaz, about its wish to terminate a contract which provides compensation to the Ukrainian side for fluctuations in daily consumption volumes of gas to Europe,” Naftogaz said in a statement.

It said the agreement would be terminated on June 23.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the moment, Gazprom compensates Ukraine if Kiev is forced to provide the rest of Europe with increased supplies from its underground storage sites. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.