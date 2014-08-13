Ukraine's Naftogaz warns of possible gas transit disruptions

KIEV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Wednesday European companies should look into purchasing gas on the Russia-Ukraine border, warning of potential disruptions to supplies arising from the gas pricing row.

“Naftogaz considers it its duty to warn European partners of possible risks,” the company said in a statement.

The firm also said that any Ukrainian sanctions against Russia would not necessarily lead to “automatic sanctions” against Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)